Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted key takeaways for the youth from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s recent Jammu and Kashmir trip. ALSO READ: ‘Kashmir….spun my head round’: Sachin Tendulkar shares 'top moments' from his trip to Valley In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said: “This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth: One - to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia. Two- the importance of ‘Make in India.’ Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!" PM Modi’s comments came after Tendulkar in a post on X underlined that the PM had inspired him to uncover India’s various capitals. “Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people’s exceptional hospitality. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji said there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn’t agree more, especially…," the former cricketer wrote on X on Wednesday. Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the ‘God of Cricket’ also shared a stunning video from his trip to Kashmir. In the video, he was seen enjoying the snowfall in Gulmarg with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. He praised the locals for their warm welcome and hospitality.

During his Kashmir trip, Tendulkar also visited a cricket bat manufacturing plant.

He also lauded the craftsmanship of the Kashmir Willow bats, describing them as great examples of ‘Made in India’ products.

Kashmiri willow bats have a global reputation for excellence.

The legendary cricketer also encouraged people to visit Jammu and Kashmir, which he referred to as “a precious jewel of Incredible India", as well as other places in India.

“The Kashmir Willow bats are great examples of “Make in India, Make for the World." They have travelled across the globe, and now I recommend people across the globe, and India, to come and experience Jammu & Kashmir, one of the several jewels of @incredibleindia," Tendulkar said.

