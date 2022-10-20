Sachin Tendulkar sees India in T20 World Cup final, names other probables

Sachin Tendulkar sees India in T20 World Cup final, names other probables2 min read . 01:46 PM IST
‘My heart is with India’, said Sachin Tendulkar.
India have “a very good chance" of reaching theT20 World Cup final, believes none other than Sachin Tendulkar. However, Rohit Sharma and company will face strong competition from a number of other teams.
Although Sachin "obviously" wants India to win, his top four teams are Pakistan, Australia and England, along with India. The dark horses are South Africa and New Zealand. In September through October, South Africans experience similar conditions at home, so they are accustomed to it, Sachin said.
Sachin thinks the Indian team is “well-balanced" and has “the combination to go out and deliver". “In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance," the legendary cricketer told The Telegraph.
Sachin also keeps India ahead of Pakistan in their opening match. “My heart is with India, and I would always want India to win. Not just because I am an Indian, I truly believe we have the firepower to perform well in these conditions," he told the publication.
Depending on the surface India would be playing on, Rohit Sharma’s tactics will alter, according to Sachin. There isn't much time in the format, so they will still want to accelerate and score runs even while taking a cautious approach and saving wickets up front. Sachin thinks the surface truly affects a lot of things. If there is lateral movement up front, the players might first slow down before trying to speed up. He envisions India attacking from the very first delivery if there isn't much movement.
According to Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami can more than make up for India's "great loss" of Jasprit Bumrah at the ICC T20 World Cup with his speed and skill set. He was selected to fill in for Bumrah in the starting lineup because the latter is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his back.
Arshdeep Singh, according to Sachin, has shown a lot of promise and seems to be a balanced cricketer. From what Sachin has observed of the bowler, it appears that he is dedicated, as one can determine by observing a player's attitude.
