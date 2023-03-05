Sachin Tendulkar shares his ‘Dil Chahta hai moment’ with these former cricketers

Sachin Tendulkar shares his ‘Dil Chahta hai moment’ with these former cricketers2 min read . 01:54 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar clicked a selfie with these two former cricketers during his trip to Goa
Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has shared his ‘Dil Chahta Hai moment’ along with former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. He also asked his fans to figure out who was Akash, Sameer, and Sid in the picture.
Taking to Instagram to share the heartfelt picture, Tendulkar wrote, “Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer, and Sid?"
The viral post saw fans vigorously debating the role of the three former cricketers in comparison to the cast of the popular Bollywood film. India's very own ‘Mr 360’ also gave his say in the matter, commenting on the picture he wrote, “With due respect AKASH SID SAMEER"
For those who don't know, Dil Chahta Hai is a Bollywood film that was released in 2001 and featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The film revolves around the lives of three friends - Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) as they navigate through their personal challenges.
All 3 of the former cricketers played in the 2003 50-over cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. Kumble later went on to captain the Indian test side until he handed over the captaincy to MS Dhoni in late 2008. On the other hand, Yuvraj and Sachin were a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Yuvraj was also named the Player of the tournament for his all-around performance with the bat and ball.
Sachin held a legendary stature in the game of cricket with his name taken in the same breath as that of late Australian cricketer Donald Bradman. The former top-order batter holds the record for the most number of centuries and most runs in international cricket. In a career spanning over 24 years, he represented India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and 1 T20I and scored a total of 34,357 runs.
