Sachin Tendulkar shares his ‘Dil Chahta hai moment’ with these former cricketers

All 3 of the former cricketers played in the 2003 50-over cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. Kumble later went on to captain the Indian test side until he handed over the captaincy to MS Dhoni in late 2008. On the other hand, Yuvraj and Sachin were a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Yuvraj was also named the Player of the tournament for his all-around performance with the bat and ball.