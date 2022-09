Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulakar famed to be called the ‘God of cricket’ on Thursday took on social media to share two images with fellow players amidst the Road Safety World Series season 2. The image featured plenty of legends travelling in a plane from all across the globe.

Master Blaster shared two photos with cricketers who are playing across eight teams in the Road Safety World Series 2022. One picture among those was a selfie. Seeing the number of players in the picture it will take a real cricket geek to identify all the faces posing towards the camera.

Along with Tendulkar himself many other renowned and celebrated cricketers like Australia's Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Cameron White; Indian all rounders Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny among others can be seen in the pictures.

Sachin also complemented the pictures with a witty caption, “Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures? ✈️ 📸 🏏"

Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures? ✈️ 📸 🏏 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/EGednbOUkC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 15, 2022

As per the schedule of the Road Safety World Series 2022, players were travelling from Kanpur to Indore which is the next venue for the upcoming match. After Indore, the players will all travel to Dehradun, followed by the final couple of league games, and the semifinals and final, which will be played in Raipur.

The second edition of Road Safety World Series recently kickstarted with the aim to boost awareness among people about road safety. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh are taking part in the event from India.

Sachin making rounds beyond the pitch

Even after taking retirement from world class cricket Sachin has maintained his aura among Indian citizens. His presence in media has always grabbed attention from people both for right and wrong reasons.

A couple of days ago, the ace batsman was trolled over a short video clip demonstrating how to clean the grip of a bat on Instagram.

While he gave a masterclass on cleaning the grip of a bat, few woke fans were quick to point out that with the spigot open the cricketer was wasting a lot of water.