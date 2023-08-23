comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 11:50:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.65 0.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222 0.2%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.3 -0.73%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 972.05 1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.15 0.68%
Business News/ News / India/  Sachin Tendulkar recognised as 'national icon' of Election Commission of India
Back

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recognised as 'national icon' of the Election Commission (EC) to encourage greater voter participation in the electoral process.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Wednesday with Tendulkar for three years period at a function in New Delhi in the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. As part of the three-year agreement, Tendulkar will spread voter awareness.

 

Through the partnership, the EC seeks to address the challenges of urban and youth apathy toward voting.

"This collaboration would mark a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar's unparalleled impact with the youth for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in general elections (to Lok Sabha), 2024," the EC said in a statement.

The EC has been associating itself with renowned Indians from various fields by designating them as its "national icons" to motivate voters to participate in the electoral process.

Last year, the commission recognised actor Pankaj Tripathi as a national icon. Earlier, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stalwarts such as MS Dhoni, Aamir Khan, and Mary Kom had been the EC's national icons. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App