Sachin@50: Cricket fans pay tribute to Sachin Tendulkar during MI-PBKS match ahead of his 50th birthday2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.
The jam-packed Wankhede Stadium on Saturday witnessed an amazing moment when cricket lovers paid tribute to legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who will turn 50 on Monday, April 24, 2023.
