Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has demanded Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged the ruling party's minister "set a target to collect ₹100 crore a month".

"We demand Home Minister's resignation. If he doesn't then CM must remove him. An impartial probe must be conducted.... The letter also states that CM was intimated about this earlier so why didn't he act on it?," Fadnavis said.

Interacting with media on serious allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ji. (Deferred Live) https://t.co/uv98bIexF7 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 20, 2021

Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, who was recently transferred, has alleged that the Maharashtra Home Minister had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect ₹100 crore for him every month.

Deshmukh is from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an ally of the Shiv Sena and the Congress in Maharashtra.

The officer has made these allegations in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

In the letter, he wrote: "The Hon'ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate ₹100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon'ble Home Minister told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of ₹2-3 lakh each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of ₹40-50 crore was achievable. The Hon'ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources."

However, Anil Deshmukh has refuted all the allegations made by Singh against him. He said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action,"

Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze case very professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via