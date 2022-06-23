Sacked fund manager Viresh Joshi sues Axis mutual fund, seeks 54 crore

Viresh Joshi was sacked by Axis mutual fund on 18 May alleging violations of ethics and code of conduct.
The damages are over and above ₹26.5 lakh he is seeking as compensation from the fund house
MUMBAI :Viresh Joshi, Axis mutual fund's former dealer and fund manager has sued Axis mutual fund on the charges of wrongful termination. Joshi was sacked by the fund house on 18 May alleging violations of ethics and code of conduct, Mint had reported on 16 June.
The law suit seeks that Axis pays ₹54 crore in damages to him on the account of wrongful termination and lack of due process in law. The damages are over and above ₹26.5 lakh he is seeking as compensation from the fund house. Excerpts of the law suit have been reviewed by Mint.
A query sent to a spokesperson for Axis MF was not immediately answered.
In the petition, Joshi claimed the termination notice as null and void and has no legal and binding effect and is a breach of contractual obligations. The former fund manager is seeking that Axis should not act on his termination notice.
Joshi was sacked on multiple grounds -- unwilling to cooperate with the company’s investigation and explain the source of his income and assets, made incorrect allegations of coercion, and could not explain a whistleblower’s email accusing him of front-running. The letter also conveyed Axis Mutual Fund’s belief that he broke securities law.
On the other hand, the fund manager has claimed that no show cause was issued to him and no opportunity for a hearing was granted to him.
"Unless a due cause is shown which is substantiated by findings of an internal investigation it tantamounts to wrongful termination," said the court filings.