Sacrifices of soldiers for defence of the country will not go in vain: Amit Shah

The minister said that with the help of the CAPF e-Awas portal, there has been a lot of ease in proper distribution of quarters and separate family housing facilities. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has given priority to the housing satisfaction rate, as a result of which the housing satisfaction ratio was 37% in 2014, which has increased to 48% at present. Apart from this, construction of more than 31,000 houses has been completed, about 17,000 houses are under construction and more than 15,000 additional houses are proposed to be constructed. As a consequence, our housing satisfaction rate will increase from 37% to 60%. The government has taken several steps to provide trained man power in the police forces by encouraging employment to NCC cadets. Grace marks are being given of 5%, 3% and 2 for ‘C’, ‘B’ and ‘A’ certificates respectively."