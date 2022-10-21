Sacrifices of soldiers for defence of the country will not go in vain: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, the union home minister, declared on Friday that India would continue to advance in its development and the sacrifices of the soldiers for the nation's defence would not go in vain
NEW DELHI :The sacrifices of the soldiers for the defence of the country will not go in vain and India will continue to move forward on the path of development, said Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Friday.
Addressing the Police Commemoration Day, the minister said that India is progressing in every field. “After 75 years of Independence, we are moving towards our goal with determination and speed. At the core of the innumerable achievements made by the country, lies the supreme sacrifice of the brave personnel of the Police and the CAPFs. More than 35,000 personnel of Police Forces and CAPFs from across the country have made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the internal security and borders of the country."
Shah added that the police forces across the country discharge their responsibilities and perform their duties even in the most difficult situations to ensure the internal security of the country. “This is why a large nation like India is progressing on the path of development today. Police performs a variety of functions ranging from countering terrorists to petty crimes, maintaining order during large gatherings and saving lives by being the first responder at the time of disasters and accidents."
He said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, our police personnel have been at the forefront to deal with the pandemic. “The policemen, without caring about their lives, have performed their responsibilities very well, from taking people to the hospital, to providing all possible help to the victims and ensuring law and order during the lockdown. The policemen performed these responsibilities selflessly and it is the result of these organized efforts that today India has come out of the difficult phase of the COVID-19 pandemic with success."
Shah added that under the Union Home Ministry has taken many proactive steps to ensure the internal security of the country. “Police forces and CAPFs across the country have taken those steps to the last mile. Today most of the hotspots in the country have become almost free from anti-national activities."
“The government is fully committed to the welfare of police personnel. Be it ensuring Health Services, be it improving of the Housing Satisfaction Ratio and Humanizing the roster of duty hours, the Union Home Ministry has achieved definite results by working very well on these three points. Through the Ayushman CAPF scheme, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister has distributed about 35 lakh cards and so far, an amount of more than Rs. 20 crores has also been disbursed," he said.
The minister said that with the help of the CAPF e-Awas portal, there has been a lot of ease in proper distribution of quarters and separate family housing facilities. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government has given priority to the housing satisfaction rate, as a result of which the housing satisfaction ratio was 37% in 2014, which has increased to 48% at present. Apart from this, construction of more than 31,000 houses has been completed, about 17,000 houses are under construction and more than 15,000 additional houses are proposed to be constructed. As a consequence, our housing satisfaction rate will increase from 37% to 60%. The government has taken several steps to provide trained man power in the police forces by encouraging employment to NCC cadets. Grace marks are being given of 5%, 3% and 2 for ‘C’, ‘B’ and ‘A’ certificates respectively."
