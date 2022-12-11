'Sad Superheroes,' Shashi Tharoor asks for context behind viral post

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor has a question for a picture series called ‘Sad Superheroes in Kerala’. Tharoor took to Twitter to reply to a tweet shared by a user called @anupr3, and asked “Is there a context? An explanation?"
The series that showcases famous DC comic superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Marvel superheroes Iron Man, Spiderman and Black Widow in most unlikely situations caught the attention of the Congress leader.
Tharoor, who has a following of 8.4 million on Twitter, asked the user who shared the picture if there was a context, an explanation as to why these people were dressed like superheroes and were placed in Kerala.
The pictures showed a man dressed up as Batman holding an umbrella standing on the end of a field, a second picture showed a person dressed in the Iron Man suit fishing in the backwater lakes in Kerala.
Another picture showed a woman dressed as Wonder Woman attempting to wash clothes by hand and many more.
Tharoor wondered why they were doing what they were doing and enquired about the same to the Twitter user who shared the images. To this the Twitter user informed that the images were originally shared on Instagram by user Arun Nura.
Nura in his Instagram post has explained the meaning of all the images as portraits that were shared.
"1. Batman worried about his crops being attacked by bats, Palakkad.2. Wonder woman struggling with washing clothes, Kozhikode.3. A boring day for Iron man, Thrissur4. Spiderman was caught while stealing coconut and forced to do work in a construction site, Kollam5. Superman heartbroken upon not finding his sweetheart Black Widow in the last bus, Trivandrum6. Superman about to cry inside a tea shop in Ulloor, Trivandrum7. Tired Black Widow sleeping in a paddy field after whole night's work, Alappuzha" Nura explains.
The pictures shared by Nura have gone viral on all social media platforms. On Twitter they garnered over 3,200 likes, while on Instagram they have accumulated more than 53,000 hearts.
"This is beautiful. Exactly the thing I wanted to see on Twitter!" wrote one user. "This is some wild imagination!" said another.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday applauded India's abstention from the vote in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on a resolution that exempts humanitarian aid efforts from sanctions.
Taking to social media, Tharoor expressed his total agreement with India's reservations which led to its abstention and added that one need not have to look far across the border for evidence to substantiate what India's top ambassador to UN Ruchira Kamboj said in her statement.
"While understanding the humanitarian concerns behind the resolution, I agree fully with India's reservations that prompted its abstention. We don't have to look far across the border for evidence to substantiate @ruchirakamboj's words. Well done, @IndiaUNNewYork @DrSJaishankar," Tharoor tweeted.
