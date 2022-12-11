'Sad Superheroes,' Shashi Tharoor asks for context behind viral post

"1. Batman worried about his crops being attacked by bats, Palakkad.2. Wonder woman struggling with washing clothes, Kozhikode.3. A boring day for Iron man, Thrissur4. Spiderman was caught while stealing coconut and forced to do work in a construction site, Kollam5. Superman heartbroken upon not finding his sweetheart Black Widow in the last bus, Trivandrum6. Superman about to cry inside a tea shop in Ulloor, Trivandrum7. Tired Black Widow sleeping in a paddy field after whole night's work, Alappuzha" Nura explains.