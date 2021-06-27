Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Sunday urged Hyderabad based vaccine manufacturer Biological E to fast track the availability of their covid-19 vaccine to cater to the rising need of the country.

The union minister visited Biological E Ltd which has received government support under Mission COVID Suraksha for the development of indigenous RBD protein sub-unit based covid-19 vaccine.

The support to Biological E is to the tune of Rs. 100 crores. The vaccine is in the Phase-III clinical trials. All animal challenge and assay studies were conducted by Biological E through Department of Biotechnology’s (DBT) Autonomous Institute- Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.

Biological E Ltd is the Vaccine developer of 'Corbevax'-One of the indigenous covid-19 Vaccines of India. The vaccine is expected to be available in the next few months. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has finalized arrangements with Biological-E to reserve 30 crore of covid-19 vaccine doses. These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health has made an advance payment of Rs. 1500 crore to the vaccine manufacturer.

COVID Suraksha was announced by the Government of India under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Mission to accelerate the development and production of Indigenous covid-19 vaccines. This mission is being spearheaded by Department of Biotechnology government of India and implemented by its Public Sector Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Gowda also visited covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech to oversee the vaccine’s production. The company has set a goal to reach a target of 6-7 crore covaxin doses per month in July – August and further to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September 2021. Bharat Biotech Limited, Hyderabad as well as other public sector vaccine manufacturers are being upgraded with infrastructure and technology required for covaxin production.

“Financial support is being provided as grant from central government to the tune of approximately Rs. 65 crores to Bharat Biotech’s new Bangalore facility. This facility is being repurposed to increase the capacity of vaccine production. The PSUs being supported by the Department for the augmentation of covid-19 production are Indian Immununologicals, Hyderabad, Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr," the government said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech Limited, Hyderabad has also received support under COVID Suraksha to develop a single dose SARS-CoV-2 intranasal vaccine (chimpanzee adenovirus based encoding a perfusion stabilised spike protein). “The support is being given for the entire pipeline of vaccine production i.e. from Phase-I clinical trials to licensure. This vaccine could be a game changer being a single dose vaccine subject to efficacy and safety," the government said in the statement.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 32 Crores on Sunday. India reported over 50,040 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1253 deaths. The total tally of covid-19 cases has crossed 3 crores and the total number of deaths are nearing 4 lakhs in India.

