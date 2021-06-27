Sadananda Gowda urges Biological E to fast track availability of covid-19 vax

Biological E Ltd is the Vaccine developer of 'Corbevax'-One of the indigenous covid-19 Vaccines of India. The vaccine is expected to be available in the next few months. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has finalized arrangements with Biological-E to reserve 30 crore of covid-19 vaccine doses. These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E from August-December 2021. For this purpose, the Union Ministry of Health has made an advance payment of Rs. 1500 crore to the vaccine manufacturer.

