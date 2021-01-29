'Sadbhavna Diwas': Protesting farmers to observe day-long hunger strike tomorrow

Farmers protesting against the three new agri laws have decided to sit on a day-long hunger strike on Saturday, farmer leaders have said.

"We have decided to celebrate Sadbhavana Diwas on 30 January. Our leaders will observe fast from 9 am to 5 pm," said Amarjeet Singh Rada, a farmer leader, on Friday.

"We appeal to everyone to take part in a nationwide hunger strike," Rada added.

Meanwhile, Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal urged the government to restore internet services at all the agitation sites.

"We demand the restoration of internet services in areas where agitation is going on. Otherwise, we will hold a demonstration against it in the country," said Pal.

The announcement comes a day after the protesting unions took out a ‘Sadbhavna rally’ from the Singhu border in Delhi to reinforce a sense of unity among the protestors.

Tractors and two-wheelers with the national flag took part in 16 km long rally which went up till the beginning of the Kundli-Manesar Palwal highway.

Farmer leaders Daljeet Singh Dallewal, Darshan Pal among many others said that the march was organised to counter the forces that were trying to divide the protesting farmers along religious lines and as per states, and to also show that they respected the tricolour.

'Won't go back'

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav said on Friday evening that the protesting farmers have no plans of returning home.

"Modi ji and Yogi ji and all others must listen carefully, farmers will not go back from this movement, humiliated and defamed," said Yadav at a rally at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

A confrontation was building up at the UP Gate in Ghazipur even as frequent power cuts were witnessed in the evening at the protest site, where BKU members, led by Rakesh Tikait, are protesting since 26 November.

Delhi's border points at Tikri and Singhu also remained under heavy police deployment on Friday in the aftermath of the violence that broke out during a tractor parade by farmers in the national capital on Republic Day.

