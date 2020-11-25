Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Expressing his condolences, PM Modi said that Patel's role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he has spoken to Patel's son Faisal and expressed condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote in a tweet, "He was an able parliamentarian and always maintained cordial relations with leaders across the political spectrum. My condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others also expressed grief over the demise of the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday.

