MUMBAI : Microfinance regulatory body Sa-Dhan has written to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking allocation of additional ₹7,500 crore for the credit guarantee scheme for micro-lenders.

“We would like to take this opportunity to request you to approve an additional amount of similar extent viz. ₹ 7,500 crores for the Credit Guarantee Scheme for the MFIs (microfinance institutions). The additional amounts will support the funds flow for MFIs with lower grading, which are smaller and cater to poorer sections and remoter areas," said Sa-Dhan in its letter.

The letter said banks are accounting for this MFI portfolio under the non-banking finance company (NBFC) category and once the exposure limit under NBFCs is reached, banks are unable to approve more funding for micro financiers. Banks should be instructed to book this portfolio under separate head of MFIs with suitable exposure norms, it said.

Sa-dhan, in its letter, noted that the finance ministry is keen that the credit guarantee scheme is widely used by all MFIs across the country and not limited to a select few. “During meeting with Ministry of Finance officials, Sa-Dhan was appraised that even smaller and lower-rated ones and non-NBFC-MFIs should be able to avail the Credit Guarantee Scheme," it said.

According to data with Sa-Dhan, MFIs have applied for credit worth ₹18,500 crores from 44 banks under the credit guarantee scheme.

