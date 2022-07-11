During the interaction, Sadhguru spoke about reproduction and said if she (Upasana) stay this way, not reproducing, then he is going to give you an award.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
South Indian superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recent revealation about the societal pressure of not having kids after ten years of marriage during her interaction with the spiritual guru Sadhguru has kickstarted a debate online.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
South Indian superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recent revealation about the societal pressure of not having kids after ten years of marriage during her interaction with the spiritual guru Sadhguru has kickstarted a debate online.
During the interaction with Sadhguru at the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference, Upasna said about her husband, "I have been very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, I love my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR".
During the interaction with Sadhguru at the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference, Upasna said about her husband, "I have been very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, I love my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR".
The entrepreneur reference to her husband's recent blockbuster movie RRR said, "RRR is my relationship, my ability to reproduce, and my role in my life. There are so many women like me who would want an answer to this."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The entrepreneur reference to her husband's recent blockbuster movie RRR said, "RRR is my relationship, my ability to reproduce, and my role in my life. There are so many women like me who would want an answer to this."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the interaction, Sadhguru spoke about reproduction and said, "If you stay this way, not reproducing, I am going to give you an award. I have already announced an award for all those young women, who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now."
During the interaction, Sadhguru spoke about reproduction and said, "If you stay this way, not reproducing, I am going to give you an award. I have already announced an award for all those young women, who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now."
He added, "This is not an endangered species. We are just too many. We are heading towards 10 billion in the next 30-35 years. Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added, "This is not an endangered species. We are just too many. We are heading towards 10 billion in the next 30-35 years. Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following this, Upasana replied, "I would make you speak with my mother and mother-in-law very soon."