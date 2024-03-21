Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent emergency brain surgery at a private hospital on Wednesday, doctors said that he is "recovering well". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video, Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant Neurologist, at Apollo Hospitals said that Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite his health condition, the spiritual leader continued with his schedule and activities and even conducted the nightlong MahaShivRatri celebrations on 8 March.

Sadhguru's headache got severe after a week. On the advice of Dr Suri, Sadhguru underwent an urgent MRI, which revealed a massive bleed in the brain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The doctor had advised him of immediate hospitalisation but Sadhguru chose to attend events. "I have never missed a single meeting in my last 40 years," Sadhguru told Dr Suri.

Later, on 17 March, the neurological status of Sadhguru worsened.

Thereafter, Dr Vinit Suri, along with Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi, and Dr S Chatterjee performed brain surgery on Sadhguru.

According to Dr Suri, "Sadhguru has shown steady progress and his brain, body, and vital parameters have improved to normal levels. His recovery has been much better than expected".

He said Sadhguru is healing himself, apart from the medical measures instituted by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Wednesday, Sadhguru posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the spiritual leader and wished him a speedy recovery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Spoke to @SadhguruJV Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery," Modi said in a post on X.

Sadhguru was quick to respond to Modi's message, saying he was "overwhelmed" by the prime minister's concern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

