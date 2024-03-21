Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev health updates: Sadhguru responded to PM Modi's concern about his health after undergoing brain surgery.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev health updates: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru on Wednesday responded to PM Modi's message, saying he was “overwhelmed" by the prime minister's concern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wishing for his speedy recovery, PM Modi wrote a post on X, "Spole to Sadhguru Ji and wished him good health and a speedy recovery."

Sadhguru reposted PM's tweet and said, “Beloved Pradhan Mantriji, I should not be a concern to you. You have a Nation to conduct. Overwhelmed by your concern, on my way to recovery. Dhanyavad." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent surgery on March 17 to address bleeding in the skull. Following the procedure, he was successfully taken off the ventilator. The statement further notes that Sadhguru has been making steady progress, with improvements in his vital signs.

Numerous celebrities and political figures shared messages on social media, extending their wishes for Sadhguru's quick recovery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished Sadhguru a speedy recovery. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply concerned on hearing about @SadhguruJV ji's surgery. Wish him a speedy and full recovery."

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut wrote in a post on X, “I am numb since I got to know about it from Radhe, Sadguru ji not only hosted massive Shivratri event in that excruciating pain but also refused to skip any meeting or summit… Get well soon, we are nothing without you Sadhguru."

Sadhguru also posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed. “The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain," he said in a lighter vein. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 66-year-old spiritual leader, known as the founder of the Isha Foundation, has initiated environmental conservation campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers'.

As reported by PTI, Vinit Suri, the senior consultant neurologist at the hospital who oversaw Sadhguru's medical care, described his condition as "life-threatening". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 17, he developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to the medical facility under the care of Suri.

The CT scan revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate, it said.

Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery on March 17 to remove the bleeding in the skull, the statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!