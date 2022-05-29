Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000 km #JourneyForSoil after launching the global Movement to Save Soil from extinction this March. His journey began in London on 21st March and will culminate in the Cauvery river basin in late June.
Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru set foot on the soil of India after riding through the bone-rattling chill of Europe and the furnace of the Arabian desert. Sadhguru returned to the Jamnagar port in Gujarat after his #JourneyForSoil met with resounding success in Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.
Sadhguru sailed for three days on the Indian Ocean after leaving from Port Sultan Qaboos, Oman, to reach India’s west coast.
On his return, Sadhguru received a rousing welcome from the Indian Navy, as their band played the Save Soil Anthem. Capturing the essence of the movement, the crowd chanted ‘Dharti ki pukaar, dharti ki lalkaar, dharti ki dahaad, mitti bachao ped lagao’, while Sadhguru planted a sapling, signifying the beginning of Journey for Soil in India.
Sadhguru addressed the crowd, asking them to keep up the momentum to Save Soil. “At least for next 30 days you must keep your voice full up, not a one-day shouting. In a sustained way everyday 15-20 mins a day keep the message up till we hear that every government in the world makes policy to regenerate the soil." Reiterating that we all hold a powerhouse in our hands in the form of a phone, he urged everyone to make use of social media to speak about Soil. “When you have power like this, we must make it happen"
Ektaba Sodha, Representative of Jamsaheb, Jamnagar, was joined by religious and political leaders besides the Commanding Officers of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to receive Sadhguru at the Port.
She expressed that it was her pride and privilege to be part of this historic event. “He’s been influencing policy change, he’s been educating, he’s been creating awareness about save soil, and it’s very important to know that today is the second time in the history of Jamnagar, that at the invitation of the Royal Family a civilian is arriving at the cargo port with a special notification."
