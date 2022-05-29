Sadhguru addressed the crowd, asking them to keep up the momentum to Save Soil. “At least for next 30 days you must keep your voice full up, not a one-day shouting. In a sustained way everyday 15-20 mins a day keep the message up till we hear that every government in the world makes policy to regenerate the soil." Reiterating that we all hold a powerhouse in our hands in the form of a phone, he urged everyone to make use of social media to speak about Soil. “When you have power like this, we must make it happen"