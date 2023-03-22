Safaris in Kaziranga to remain closed on April 6-7 due to 'Gaj Utsav'1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 01:55 PM IST
The President is scheduled to arrive at the park, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, on April 6 and attend the festival on both days.
The jeep and elephant safaris at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam will remain closed for tourists for two days from April 6 in view of the Elephant Festival, which is likely to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, an official said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×