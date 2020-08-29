NEW DELHI : The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi will restore its OPD services to normal timings from Tuesday, according to an official circular issued by the medical superintendent of the hospital.

All elective surgeries will also be restored with effect from September 1, it stated.

"It has been decided to restore the OPD services of the hospital to normal timings (8:30 am to 11:30 am from Monday to Friday and 8.30 am to 11 am on Saturday) with effect from September 1," said the circular issued to all heads of departments and others officials.

The OPD was being run for limited duration, while elective surgeries were suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via