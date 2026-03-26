New Delhi: The Centre launched a study earlier this month to evaluate existing and emerging technologies for removing fluoride from drinking water, part of a broader effort to update an over 30-year-old standard.
Mint Explainer | Why India is revisiting fluoride rules for drinking water
SummaryThe review signals a shift in policy focus—from just expanding tap water access to ensuring the water supplied is safe to drink. Here it what it means
New Delhi: The Centre launched a study earlier this month to evaluate existing and emerging technologies for removing fluoride from drinking water, part of a broader effort to update an over 30-year-old standard.