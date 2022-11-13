Safeguarding national interests is govt’s priority: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Safeguarding national interests is the main focus of the government, said Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Sunday.
Addressing an event in Haryana, the minister said that the military is being armed with state-of-the-art and indigenously-developed weapons/equipment to protect the country from future challenges. “India is no longer weak. We believe in peace, but if anyone tries to harm us, we will give a befitting reply. Our soldiers have proved this time and again. The 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the bravery shown by our soldiers during the Galwan Valley incident are proof of our prowess and preparedness."
Singh added that India’s global image is transformed to an assertor from a mere listener. “The world now keenly listens to New Delhi. India is now among the top five economies of the world due to the Government’s efforts. The country will hopefully find itself in the top three in the times to come."
He said that the government has taken inspiration from revolutionaries such as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, emperor Prithviraj Chauhan and Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. “It is working to realize the aspirations of India while safeguarding its cultural heritage."
The minister further said that to get rid of the colonial mindset, the government has taken a number of initiatives including renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path; installation of a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate premises; a new Indian Navy ensign inspired from Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji and abolition of around 1,500 obsolete British-era laws.
The event witnessed the unveiling of the statue of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan by Singh in Jhajjar.
