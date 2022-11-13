Safeguarding national interests is govt’s priority: Rajnath Singh

Addressing an event in Haryana, the minister said that the military is being armed with state-of-the-art and indigenously-developed weapons/equipment to protect the country from future challenges. “India is no longer weak. We believe in peace, but if anyone tries to harm us, we will give a befitting reply. Our soldiers have proved this time and again. The 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot airstrikes and the bravery shown by our soldiers during the Galwan Valley incident are proof of our prowess and preparedness."