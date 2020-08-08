Several issues like excessive rubber deposits, water stagnation, and cracks at the Kozhikode airport that were routinely red flagged by aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), were addressed by the airport operator Airports Authority of India (AAI), civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday evening, a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 190 people skidded off a wet runway killing at least 17 people.