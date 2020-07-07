Safety is the key as interest rates continue to fall

Governments in various countries are providing stimulus to their economies to combat the covid-19-induced slowdown. This stimulus involves printing currency that is not backed by gold or other resources and assets. The simple equation of demand and supply means that supply of money is going up and, therefore, its purchasing power is going down. As such, the cost of living will go up. Household expenses will mount. As an increasing number of people will have more money, they will try to save it and cause an over-supply. Consequently, the borrowers, such as banks, will offer lower interest rates.