Safety issues regarding covishield may heighten vaccine hesitancy

India however doesn’t not allow choice or intermixing of covid-19 vaccines but people like Girish Chandra Bharti want to wait. “With so many reports regarding safety of the covishield vaccine, I would want to wait for some more options as the government has said it will soon launch more vaccines," said Bharti. In a significant development, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday had said that its vaccine safety committee concluded that the unusual blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine should be considered as a “very rare" side effect. In the UK, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised that people below 30 years of age with no other condition should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine.