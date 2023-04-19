Safety of citizens is primary responsibility, UP govt orders ‘no road obstruction’ ahead of Eid2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 09:47 PM IST
- Under no circumstances should any religious event be held by obstructing roads and traffic, officials stated
The Uttar Pradesh government has released guidelines for the upcoming religious festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, instructing that no religious events be held that obstruct roads or traffic. A review meeting was held with all field officials in the state, and senior officials such as Director General of Police R K Vishwakarma stressed the importance of adequate security measures for religious places and deployment of additional police forces in sensitive areas.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×