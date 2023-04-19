The Uttar Pradesh government has released guidelines for the upcoming religious festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, instructing that no religious events be held that obstruct roads or traffic. A review meeting was held with all field officials in the state, and senior officials such as Director General of Police R K Vishwakarma stressed the importance of adequate security measures for religious places and deployment of additional police forces in sensitive areas.

Prasad directed all the concerned officers posted in the field to ensure that religious programmes, worshipping, etc. take place at the designated places only. Under no circumstances should any religious event be held by obstructing roads and traffic, the release said.

"In the past, we have been able to do this through communication. This year also, we have to make the same effort," he said.

Permission will only be given to traditional religious processions, and officials were instructed to remain vigilant on social media and refute any fake news or rumours that may cause harm to the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

"The safety of every citizen in the state is the primary responsibility of all of us. The month of Ramzan is going on. Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti are likely to be celebrated on the same day on April 22. In view of the present environment, the police will have to be extra careful," Prasad said. The police have been directed to take strict action against anyone issuing mischievous statements or attempting to cause harm to the peaceful atmosphere.

DGP Vishwakarma reviewed preparations made for the upcoming festivals by officers at the zone, range, and district levels and instructed the police force to continuously patrol congested areas, with senior officers participating. The Uttar Pradesh government is determined to ensure that the festivals are celebrated safely and peacefully, with no disruption to public order or security.

