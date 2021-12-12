Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that depositors were key to the banking sector and safeguarding their money would be important to ensure a bank’s prosperity.

“Banks play a big role in the prosperity of the country. And for the prosperity of the banks, it is equally important for the depositors' money to be safe. If we want to save banks, then depositors have to be protected. We have saved both banks and the depositors through the recent policy initiatives," Modi said at an event here themed “Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to ₹5 lakh".

During the event, the prime minister also handed over cheques to a few depositors who had waited for years to get back their money deposited in banks that went bankrupt.

The PM stressed on the ‘Depositors First’ agenda of the scheme because of the meaning it holds as, in the last few days, more than one lakh depositors have received their money that was stuck in banks for years. The amount totals up to more than ₹1,300 crores.

“Another 3 lakh depositors will also soon get back their money into their account," he said.

The system of bank insurance has existed since the early 1960s. In the beginning, the limit of amount deposited in the bank was ₹50,000 which was then raised to ₹1,00,000. This meant that if the bank was liquidated or put under restriction by the RBI, the depositors had a provision to receive up to ₹1 lakh, the time duration of which was not defined.

“Understanding the concern of the poor, understanding the concern of the middle class, we increased this amount to ₹5 lakh", Modi said.

The issue of no definitive time period for the depositors to receive their money was also resolved by amending the law.

“Earlier where there was no time limit for refund, now our government has made it mandatory within 90 days i.e., 3 months. That is, even in the event of a bank sinking, the depositors will get their money back within 90 days", he said.

The PM also added that 98% of the total depositors are currently covered under the depositor's insurance scheme and the Centre is committed to safeguarding their money.

