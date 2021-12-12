Safety of depositors money key to prosperity of banks: PM Modi

“Banks play a big role in the prosperity of the country. And for the prosperity of the banks, it is equally important for the depositors' money to be safe. If we want to save banks, then depositors have to be protected. We have saved both banks and the depositors through the recent policy initiatives," Modi said at an event here themed “Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to ₹5 lakh".

