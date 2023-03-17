Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV covering 3 districts of Karnataka to begin on 18 March

Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV covering 3 districts of Karnataka to begin on 18 March2 min read . 05:32 PM IST
- Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV will cover the stretch of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.
New Delhi: The fourth phase of ‘Sindi and facilitate their economic uplifting through various schemes -- will begin on Saturday, covering three coastal districts of Karnataka.
According to Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, phase-IV of Sagar Parikrama programme will take place from 18-19 March. It will cover the stretch of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and state minister concerned besides officials and stakeholders will be present at the event.
During the event, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme, KCC& State Scheme shall be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, fishers and fish farmers, young fishery entrepreneurs etc. Literature on PMMSY scheme, State schemes, e-shram, FIDF, KCC etc. shall be popularised through print media, electronic media, videos, digital campaign through jingles among fishers for wide publicity of schemes. A song on Sagar Parikrama in Kannada shall also be launched.
Sagar Parikrama is an evolutionary journey envisaged in the sea across the coastal belt demonstrating solidarity with all fisherfolk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholder’s as a spirit of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav saluting our great freedom fighters, sailors, and fishers.
It is an initiative of government, aiming to resolve the issues of the fishers and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various fisheries schemes and programs being implemented by the Government of India such as PMMSY.
Karnataka has 5.74 lakh hectare of freshwater sources and Dakshina Kannada alone contributes 40% of the total catch followed by Uttara Kannada (31%) and Udupi (29%). Mangaluru and Malpe fishing harbours are the main contributors in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, respectively. The state has 9.84 lakh fishers and 729 fishermen cooperative societies.
The fish production from Karnataka contributed about 6.6% of India’s total fish production in 2021-22 financial year and ranks 3rd in total fish production. The country has a coastline of 8,118 km, covering nine maritime states and four union territories, providing livelihood support to 2.8 million coastal fisher folk.
India contributes 8% of the global share of fish production and is ranked 3rd largest fish producer in the world.
