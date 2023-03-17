Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV covering 3 districts of Karnataka to begin on 18 March

During the event, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme, KCC& State Scheme shall be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, fishers and fish farmers, young fishery entrepreneurs etc. Literature on PMMSY scheme, State schemes, e-shram, FIDF, KCC etc. shall be popularised through print media, electronic media, videos, digital campaign through jingles among fishers for wide publicity of schemes. A song on Sagar Parikrama in Kannada shall also be launched.