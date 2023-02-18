In order to take stock of the problems faced by fishermen in the coastal areas, the Phase-III ‘Sagar Parikrama’ shall begin from Surat, Hazira Port, Gujarat on 19 February 2023, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement.

It will cover the coastal areas of northern Maharashtra namely, Satpati, Vasai, Versova, Sasson Dock, and other areas of Mumbai during 20-21 February 2023.

According to ministry, Maharashtra has 720 Km of coastline covering 5 coastal districts Thane, Raigad, Greater Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Fisher folk, vendors, and industries have a direct stake in the development of the fisheries sector in economic value, especially exports.

Sagar Parikrama is an evolutionary journey envisaged in the sea across the coastal belt demonstrating solidarity with all fisherfolk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholder’s as a spirit of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav saluting our great freedom fighters, sailors, and fishers.

It is an initiative of government, aiming to resolve the issues of the fishers and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various fisheries schemes and programs being implemented by the Government of India such as PMMSY.

The journey of Sagar Parikrama shall focus on the sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for the food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and the protection of marine ecosystems, to bridge the gaps of fisher communities, and their expectations, development of fishing villages, upgradation and creation of infrastructure such as fishing harbours & landing centres to ensure sustainable and responsible development through an ecosystem approach.

Sagar Parikrama program shall be celebrated in all coastal States/UTs through a pre-decided sea route down right from Gujarat, Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands to have interaction program with fishermen, fisher communities and stakeholders in these locations in order to know the problems of Coastal Fisher folk.

To improve the quality of life and economic well-being of people in rural areas and to create more livelihood opportunities, a holistic approach has been adopted by the government to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).