‘Sagar Parikrama’ to know fishermen’s problems to kick start in Gujarat on February 19
To boost fishermen livelihood and marine economy, government will begin ‘Sagar Parikrama’ from Gujarat on February 19
In order to take stock of the problems faced by fishermen in the coastal areas, the Phase-III ‘Sagar Parikrama’ shall begin from Surat, Hazira Port, Gujarat on 19 February 2023, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×