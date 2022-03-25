Sagarmala completes 7 yrs; helps reduce port turnaround time by 40pc

Sonowal also mentioned about the skill centers developed under Sagarmala. Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) which has trained over 5000 candidates in 50+ courses since inception. National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT Madras has carried out more than 70 research and technical support projects related to ports and waterways. Centre for Inland and Coastal Maritime Technology (CICMT) at IIT Kharagpur has been set up to provide research, testing and experimentation facility to IWAI, shipyards and ports. Multi Skill Development Centres (MSDC) for training are already operational at the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Chennai Port Authorities in which 1200 candidates have been trained. Also, more than 35,000 candidates have undergone training at Safety Training and Welfare Institution, Alang.