Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch a ‘Sahara refund portal’ on Tuesday for the submission of legitimate claims by genuine depositors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group.

In a statement, the cooperation ministry said Amit Shah will launch the 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' in the national capital on 18 July 2023. "A portal has been developed for submission of legitimate claims by the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of cooperative societies namely -- Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd," the ministry said. “Tomorrow is a special day for those whose money was stuck in Sahara's cooperative societies for many years. The Modi government is moving towards fulfilling the resolution of returning the deposits of those investors, under which the ‘Sahara Refund Portal’ will be launched tomorrow. The commitment of the Ministry of Cooperatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will bring relief to all those people who are waiting to get back their hard-earned money," Amit Shah said on Twitter.

On March 29, the government said that money will be returned to 10 crore investors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group within 9 months. The announcement followed a Supreme Court order directing the transfer of ₹5,000 crore from the Sahara-Sebi refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

To address the grievances of genuine members/ depositors of the Sahara Group's cooperative societies, the ministry filed an application in the Supreme Court.

In March, the Supreme Court had directed that ₹5,000 crore be transferred out of the 'Sahara-Sebi Refund Account', to the CRCS for disbursement against the legitimate dues of the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group's cooperative societies.