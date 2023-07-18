‘Sahara refund': Good news for depositors of Sahara Group co-op societies. Govt to launch portal for claim submissions1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch a 'Sahara refund portal' for legitimate claims by depositors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group. The portal will provide relief to investors waiting to get back their money
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch a ‘Sahara refund portal’ on Tuesday for the submission of legitimate claims by genuine depositors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group.
On March 29, the government said that money will be returned to 10 crore investors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group within 9 months. The announcement followed a Supreme Court order directing the transfer of ₹5,000 crore from the Sahara-Sebi refund account to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).
To address the grievances of genuine members/ depositors of the Sahara Group's cooperative societies, the ministry filed an application in the Supreme Court.
In March, the Supreme Court had directed that ₹5,000 crore be transferred out of the 'Sahara-Sebi Refund Account', to the CRCS for disbursement against the legitimate dues of the genuine depositors of the Sahara Group's cooperative societies.