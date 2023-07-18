“Tomorrow is a special day for those whose money was stuck in Sahara's cooperative societies for many years. The Modi government is moving towards fulfilling the resolution of returning the deposits of those investors, under which the ‘Sahara Refund Portal’ will be launched tomorrow. The commitment of the Ministry of Cooperatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will bring relief to all those people who are waiting to get back their hard-earned money," Amit Shah said on Twitter.