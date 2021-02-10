Saharanpur: Section 144 imposed ahead of mahapanchayat

Saharanpur: Section 144 imposed ahead of mahapanchayat1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 02:02 PM IST
The move comes ahead of the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to attend kisan mahapanchayat.
After Section 144 was imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur ahead of kisan mahapanchayat, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh on Wednesday clarified that this is a standard practice, which was taken in view to maintain the law and order.
"Imposition of Section 144 is a standard practice which is used to maintain law and order. This practice has been going on from quite some time," Singh told reporters.
Covid-19 updates: Germany plans gradual reopening of economy8 min read . 02:08 PM IST
How to Negotiate and Counter a Job Offer9 min read . 02:05 PM IST
About 10% of New Yorkers Have Gotten Covid-19 Vaccine2 min read . 01:52 PM IST
PM Modi will reply to President's address in Lok Sabha at 4 pm today1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
"It has been imposed for maintaining law and order upcoming festivities and to enforce COVID-19 norms," he added.
Reacting to the kisan mahapanchayat in the district, he said, "We are keeping a keen eye on the mahapanchayat. If any law will be broken, we will take care of the matter as per law."
Earlier, an order was issued concerning Section 144 in Saharanpur district, which cited various reasons including upcoming festivities, COVID-19 pandemic, law and order and the possibility of violence by the anti-social elements. The restrictions have been imposed till April 5.
The move comes ahead of the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to attend kisan mahapanchayat.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.