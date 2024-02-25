Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday prayed at the underwater site of the ancient Dwarka city. PM Modi dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast off Gujarat to perform underwater puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dived deep under the water to pray at the underwater site where the ancient city of Dwarka is believed to have existed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi visited Dwarka during his two-day visit to Gujarat which began on Saturday, February 24. During PM Modi's visit to Gujarat, he inaugurated Sudarshan Setu on Sunday.

He was accompanied by professional divers throughout the course. Instead of wearing the diving gear, PM Modi chose to go underwater in the traditional attire to pray at the site. PM Modi also paid homage to the ancient city of Dwarka by making an offering of peacock feathers--a symbolic tribute to Lord Krishna who founded the ancient city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When PM Modi was welcomed with a warm applause by the experts onboard after he returned from performing underwater prayers, he said, “sahas se zyada shradha ki baat thi mere liye (For me it was more about faith than courage)".

Images of PM Modi praying at the underwater site of Dwarka After performing prayer at the site, PM Modi also shared the images of the himself underwater, wearing scuba gear on social media X, formerly Twitter.

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all," wrote PM Narendra Modi's official social media handle on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Dwarka city Dwarka city is known for its ancient connection with Lord Krishna. The city is also known as Lord Krishna's Karm Bhoomi as he settled in the city after defeating his uncle Kansa in Mathura, according to Hindu mythology. The city is believed to be submerged under the sea centuries ago after Lord Krishna's departure from Earth.

The city was also established as the capital in Saurashtra by the Aryans during the Puranaic. The city's Dwarkadhish Temple dedicated to Krishna was originally constructed around 2,500 years ago, but was detroyed by Mahmud Begada rulers and was later rebuild in the 16th century.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹4150 crore in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!