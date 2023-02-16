Sahil Gehlot told Nikki's father that she went on a trip, left phone with him
- According to the report, Sahil told Nikki's father on 12 February, he did not go with Nikki as he was getting married but Nikki left her phone with him before going away.
Delhi fridge murder case: Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Nikki Yadav, on 9 February, inside a car at the parking lot of Nigam Bodh Ghat in national capital Delhi's Khasmere Gate, had told Nikki's father that the latter had gone for a trip, news agency PTI reported.
