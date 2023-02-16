Sahil Gehlot told Nikki's father that she went on a trip, left phone with him

Delhi fridge murder case: Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly killed his live-in partner Nikki Yadav, on 9 February, inside a car at the parking lot of Nigam Bodh Ghat in national capital Delhi's Khasmere Gate, had told Nikki's father that the latter had gone for a trip, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, Sahil told Nikki's father on 12 February, he did not go with Nikki as he was getting married but Nikki left her phone with him before going away.

This was around 12 February, two days after Sahil killed Nikki and put her body in the refrigerator of his Nagazgarh dhaba.

At that time, Nikki's phone was actually with him which he took after strangling her to delete all chats and call records. He was about to dispose of the phone but before that police received a tip-off from a common friend and recovered the body four days after the murder.

According to the report, Sahil has confessed that he wanted to marry Nikki. He had allegedly also decided to elope with Nikki on 8 February.

While Nikki was pressurising Sahil for marriage, police said Sahil told them he too wanted to marry Nikki but his family was not ready for this and fixed his marriage with a woman of their choice.

According to Sahil's confession, he left Nikki's Uttam Nagar flat 15 days before the murder. On February 9, he went there as Nikki got to know about his 'secret' engagement and confronted him. Sahil went there and they planned to elope. They made plans to go to Goa but could not book Sahil's tickets. Then they decided to go to Himachal Pradesh.

On the intervening night of February 9 and 10, they roamed around the city. They went to Nizamuddin Railway station in Sahil's cousin's car. There they found out that they will have to take the bus from Anand Vihar. When they reached Anand Vihar, they were told to go to Kashmere Gate. They used Google maps and took the route from Dilshad Garden. From the Kashmere Gate flyover, he took the exit towards Nigam Bodh Ghat.

It was around 9am when they were near the Nigam Bodh Ghat. Sahil was getting calls from his family members which led to a fresh fight between Sahil and Nikki. Sahil strangled Nikki with the cable.

