SAI Bengaluru cook, who dies of cardiac arrest, tests positive for coronavirus

"There was a cook, he was employed in SAI Bengaluru centre, so on 16th March, once we went into lockdown, he stayed nearby so he went home. On 15th May, he was called for a meeting to discuss how to open operations and all, there was a limited number of people among the kitchen staff, with training resuming fully, we called him to discuss logistics on Friday. SAI Bengaluru is huge, the meeting happened in the admin block, the cook attended the meeting, on Monday he visited the hospital and complained of chest pain. They admitted him but he died of cardiac arrest. As per the protocol at the hospital, he was tested for coronavirus and after his death, the reports came as positive," sources within SAI told ANI.