Saif Ali Khan has been in the spotlight since the the burglary attempt at his house in which the intruder stabbed him multiple times. Soon after media reports suggested that the burglar was identified as a Bangladeshi national, the BJP versus Opposition debate escalated on Sunday.

It is alleged that the intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, had illegally entered India. According to PTI report, the alleged attacker had changed his name to Bijoy Das. Mumbai police on Sunday said the alleged attacker had entered the Bollywood star's home located in Bandra's upscale area in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft. Mumbai police arrested the 30-year-old man from Thane near the metropolis.

BJP lashes out at Opposition: ‘Exploit illegal immigrants as vote banks’ This sparked a row on social media, as BJP leader Amit Malviya called out opposition parties, including the Congress and Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal government, blaming them for the attack. The in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department suggested that the incident would not have occurred had opposition parties not exploited illegal immigrants as vote banks.

"Political parties, like the Congress, TMC, among others in the I.N.D.I Alliance, that exploit illegal immigrants as vote banks and had sought to communalize this incident, to malign Hindus should apologise," Amit Malviya in a post on X stated.

Responding to BJP charges, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena asserted that four of the five states sharing border with Bangladesh were ruled by the BJP.

A senior Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi in a post on X stated, “Will the country’s Home Minister and the state government answer how many illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are found residing in the state of Maharashtra and what has been the state government and centre’s policy to handle this? Besides their politics, what is being done to strengthen the law and order in the state.”

According to police, the accused, who hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh, was apprehended from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road. A senior police official said the accused had been living in Mumbai, doing petty jobs, for more than five months and was linked to a housekeeping agency.

The accused has been charged with sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with the intent to cause grievous hurt or death, 331(4) (house-breaking) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Passport Act, 1967.