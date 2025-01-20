Kareena Kapoor’s cousin, Zahan Kapoor, provided an update on Saif Ali Khan’s health after he was admitted to Leelavati Hospital following a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence last week.

Zahan Kapoor is the grandson of the late actor Shashi Kapoor, while Kareena Kapoor is the granddaughter of Shashi's older brother, Raj Kapoor, making them cousins. Both belong to two branches of the renowned Kapoor family, known for their long-standing legacy in the Indian film industry. Zahan assured fans that Saif is recovering well after the ordeal.

In an interview with MoneyControl, Zahan Kapoor said, “I can’t comment on the incident itself because I don’t think anyone knows the full details yet. What I do know is that he is safe and recovering well. He is completely out of danger, and for that, I am incredibly thankful. It is undoubtedly a shocking event.”

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have arrested the accused, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who they claim is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The accused allegedly entered the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan with the intent to commit theft, PTI reported.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh, according to the police.

At an event, Soha Ali Khan shared the actor's health update with the media. She said, “We are happy that he is recovering well, and we are very thankful. We feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes.”