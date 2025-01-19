After a brutal attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai police have arrested the main suspect, who used multiple aliases.

The main accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been arrested in Thane and has confessed to the crime, Mumbai police confirmed on Sunday.

As reported by ANI, the suspect, who worked as a waiter at a restaurant, used multiple aliases including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas. A briefing on the case is scheduled for 9 am today at the DCP Zone IX office. While a previous detainee was questioned, police clarified he was not connected to the attack. The accused is currently held at Khar Police Station.

Yesterday, Mumbai police had detained another suspect in Chattisgarh.

The suspect was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and was handed over to the Mumbai Police.

The suspect was identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years. The RPF also shared the picture of the suspect.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that a part of the knife, allegedly used in the stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, has been recovered from his Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

According to the IG of RPF SECR Zone Bilaspur, Munawar Khursheed, the RPF Raipur division had received information from the Mumbai police about the suspect travelling on the train.

"The Raipur division of RPF received information from the Mumbai police that a suspect involved in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan was traveling on the Jnaneswari Express train. The suspect, named Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years, was detained in Durg. He will be handed over to the Mumbai police, who will carry out the further investigation," Khursheed told ANI.

The attack, which took place earlier this week, left the actor with serious injuries.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan was doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.