Saif Ali Khan attack: Match 'not' found! Has Mumbai Police caught wrong accused AGAIN?

Saif Ali Khan attack news: An exclusive report stated that the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted negative reports on the fingerprint samples of accused Shariful Islam Shehzad.

Updated26 Jan 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan news LIVE Updates: Attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad sent to police custody for 5 days

The fingerprints of the Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan did not match the samples collected from the crime scene, a report claimed on Sunday.

An exclusive report by Midday stated that the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted negative reports on the fingerprint samples of accused Shariful Islam Shehzad.

It claimed that the fingerprints taken from the crime scene — 19 samples in total — did not match those of the accused, raising serious questions about whether the wrong person has been arrested.

"Prints from all ten of Shariful’s fingers were sent to the CID’s fingerprint bureau. The CID has now confirmed through a system-generated report that none of the 19 crime scene fingerprints match those of the accused," sources were quoted as saying. This report was sent to the CID Superintendent in Pune on Friday, the report added.

The Mumbai Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad on January 19 from Thane in Maharashtra. He was held in connection with the knife attack on Khan (54) on January 16. Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a six-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

Bangladeshi arrested after 2 missed identification

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested after two missed identification.

Before Shehzad, the Mumbai Police detained a person and questioned him. However, police clarified that he has no involvement with the case.

Mumbai police had also detained another suspect in Chattisgarh, identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years. The suspect was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and was handed over to the Mumbai Police.

Social media is already abuzz with claims pointing out discrepancies between the man seen in the building’s CCTV footage and the arrested suspect.

Saif Ali Khan attack: Match 'not' found! Has Mumbai Police caught wrong accused AGAIN?
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 11:30 AM IST
