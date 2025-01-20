In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a burglary attempt at his home. The swift arrest of the suspect was aided by a seemingly trivial UPI transaction for paratha, shedding light on the intersection of crime and technology.

Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, on Sunday for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence during an attempted burglary three days earlier.

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital.

The accused, Shehzad, realized he had attacked a Bollywood star only after seeing news reports and social media posts, according to an official. After fleeing Saif Ali Khan's flat, he spent the night at a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden in Bandra, where he slept until 7 AM on January 16. He then boarded a train and traveled to Worli, in central Mumbai, the official added, as reported by PTI.

A UPI transaction made via Google Pay (G Pay) for paratha and a bottle of water at a stall near Century Mill in Worli provided the key lead that helped Mumbai Police track down Mohammad Shariful Islam late Saturday night, sources familiar with the investigation told The Indian Express.

The report further said that the police began narrowing in on the suspect after reviewing CCTV footage from Bandra railway station, which led them to a shop outside Dadar station where he purchased a mobile cover. “But he made a cash payment here. After that, he moved to Kabutarkhana and then to Worli," sources told Indian Express.

The Indian Express reported that the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad, has confessed to his crime. Quoting a police officer involved in the investigation, the portal stated that Shehzad allegedly admitted to the stabbing, saying, “Haan maine hi kiya" (Yes, I did it).

Police said that Shehzad is originally from Jhalokathi district, also known as Jhalakathi, in southern Bangladesh. He has been residing in Mumbai and surrounding areas for the past five months, working in various odd jobs, including at a housekeeping agency. Shehzad has been charged under sections 311 (robbery or dacoity with intent to cause grievous hurt or death), 331(4) (house-breaking), and other related offences, as well as provisions of the Passport Act, according to the official, reported PTI.