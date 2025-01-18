Saif Ali Khan attack news: Actress Kareena Kapoor gave statement to police on Friday, a day after her husband was attacked by an intruder at her Bandra home.

Saif Ali Khan attack news: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor gave her statement to police on Friday, a day after her husband Saif Ali Khan was severely injured in knife attack.

Bandra Police have recorded statement of thirty people so far in connection with Saif Ali Khan's knife stabbing case. The investigation is underway and over three suspects are being interrogated. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far, reported ANI on Friday.

The police have found lead related to the attacker who intruded at Saif Ali Khan's house and attacked him after a scuffle. The police have formed twenty teams, including 10 from the Crime branch. The police didn't find much information from CCTV footage near Saif Ali Khan's residence as there were no surveillance cameras, either inside or outside the building.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: CCTV footage seized The police have seized CCTV footage from the Bandra area and spots nearby Saif Ali Khan's residence. Saif Ali Khan's staff members were also brought to the Bandra Police Station for questioning from the case. Later, they were allowed to leave the police station.

Saif Ali Khan was ‘bleeding’ from his ‘neck and back’ Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after he was attacked six times by an intruder during a violent scuffle at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

The actor was bleeding from his neck and back and was in a critical condition, said the auto-rickshaw driver who drove Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, the autorickshaw driver shared that he was stopped by a woman in Bandra for a ride. As soon as he stopped his three-wheeler he saw Saif Ali Khan bleeding profoundly.