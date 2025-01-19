Saif Ali Khan attack LIVE Updates: The Mumbai Police arrested a man accused of stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in the wee hours of Sunday. Police said the accused confessed to committing the crime. "The arrested accused, Vijay Das, a waiter at a restaurant, has confessed to having committed the crime," the Mumbai Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
Saif Ali Khan, who is currently in the hospital, was stabbed multiple times in the intervening night on Wednesday and Thursday this week. He sustained six injuries, including one near the spine. The actor had to undergo an emergency surgery. Doctors say he is “out of danger". He may be discharged from the hospital by Monday.
What had happened exactly on Thursday? Saif Ali Khan’s PR team had said there was a burglary attempt at his home in Mumbai early on Thursday. The incident reportedly occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid. Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation.
The intruder fled from the spot following the incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his 12th floor house in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra area.
Kareen Kapoor’s statement recorded: Meanwhile, police investigating the matter recorded a statement of Khan’s wife and Bollywood actor Kareen Kapoor. She reportedly told police that the intruder was “aggressive".
Saif Ali Khan attack LIVE Updates: According to the Hindustan Times, the prime accused, identified as Vijay Das, was previously employed at a pub in Mumbai. Now that he has been arrested, police will present before court later on Sunday for remand, the Mumbai crime branch said. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police said the accused has multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammad Iliyas, news agency ANI reported.
Saif Ali Khan attack LIVE Updates: The Mumbai Police confirmed that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas.
Saif Ali Khan attack LIVE Updates: The arrested accused has been kept in detention at Khar Police Station.
