Congress leader Priya Dutt on Friday reacted to the shocking attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday, and said that such incidents are "stark reminder that our safest spaces are vulnerable".

In a post on X, Dutt said, "Recent events in Bandra have left us shaken. The incident involving Saif is a stark reminder that even our homes, our safest spaces, are vulnerable. Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident and won't be the last unless we unite to prioritize safety and watch out for one another."

The actor was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital. According to the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid.

While Saif is "out of danger," doctors are continuing to monitor him.

As reported by PTI, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam said robbery was the motive behind the incident and clarified no underworld gang was involved in the knife attack.

"The person detained in the morning has been released. He was picked up as he looked like the intruder captured in the CCTV footage. But he had an alibi which was verified by the police. Based on that, the detained person has been released. Our probe is still on. We are looking at all angles," said the senior official, as reported by PTI.