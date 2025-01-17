Saif Ali Khan attack news: Mumbai police detain key suspect, says report

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his home, sustaining stab wounds during a confrontation with an intruder. The police have arrested a suspect believed to have fled towards Vasai Virar, and the incident is under investigation as a robbery attempt.

Saif Ali Khan attack news: A day after actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai home, a key suspect has been arrested following an extensive manhunt that included collecting technical data and deploying police informers throughout the city, as reported by NDTV.

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police said that the accused involved in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him, as reported by ANI.

Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Lilavati Hospital said that the actor's family and the doctors will decide on moving the actor to a normal ward from the ICU later in the day.

Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on Saif, said that the incident was a "robbery attempt" and the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house.

Gedam said, “Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station."