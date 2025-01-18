The intruder who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai home remains on the run, despite more than 30 police teams being deployed in search of him. A Maharashtra minister has dismissed any connection between the attack and the underworld, PTI reported.

According to the police, the attacker was not linked to any criminal gang and may not have even known whose house he had entered. In connection with the attack, a carpenter who resembled the intruder was questioned by the police on Friday morning. However, he was released later after further investigation.



Meanwhile, PTI reported citing an official that Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday told the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open.

The police recorded the actress's statement following the attack at the Bollywood star couple's apartment in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

An intruder attacked Khan (54) after entering his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his neck, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The official said Kareena, in her statement, said the intruder got very aggressive during the scuffle with Saif, stabbing him multiple times. He, however, did not touch the jewellery kept in the open.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has formed 20 teams to track down the assailant who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence, leaving him injured. To expedite the arrest, the police are focusing on individuals seen loitering at night and are questioning those with previous criminal records.

Additionally, the police are using CCTV footage of the suspect to aid in the investigation. More than 15 individuals were brought in for questioning last night as part of the ongoing effort to locate the attacker.

