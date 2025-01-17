Actor Sonu Sood insisted on Friday that Mumbai remained a ‘safe place’ amid furore over the recent attack against Saif Ali Khan. The actor underwent surgery on Thursday after being stabbed multiple times amid a late night robbery attempt. The incident took place in his 12 storey apartment in the Bandra suburb — with his sons Taimur and Ibrahim rushing Khan to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw around 2:30 am.

“It is very sad, he is okay right now but I think it is an unfortunate incident. Mumbai is a very safe place but such incidents also keep us on our toes…that we should be even more vigilant and the security guards in the buildings must pay more attention,” he opined.

No arrests have been made in the case so far and efforts remain underway to trace the assailant. CCTV footage showed a man (believed to be in his 30s) rushing down the stairs of his apartment around 2:30 am. The unidentified individual was wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack as he looked briefly up at the camera. More than 30 Mumbai Police teams are currently working to trace the attacker.

The incident has also sparked a political war of words — with Opposition leaders contending that the city of dreams had become ‘unsafe’ under the BJP-led Mahayuti government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis however insisted that law and order in the city could not be judged on the basis of a few isolated incidents.

“Mumbai is the safest place, and there is no doubt about it. Just based on one or two incidents, it won't be right to say that Mumbai is unsafe. At the same time, it is also correct that if any such kind of incident happens, we should take it seriously and act accordingly and keep Mumbai safe,” reports quoted him as saying.

