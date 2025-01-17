Saif Ali Khan attacked: The Mumbai Police has confirmed that the person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case. “No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case of now", the Mumbai police added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday Mumbai Police brought in one person to the Bandra Police Station for questioning in connection with the Saif Ali Khan attack case.

According to reports, the man, whose identity is yet to be established, had been taken to the Bandra police station. He was detained after police questioned several people who resembled the attacker, a Mumbai Police official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam, on Friday told reporters that 'no underworld gang' was involved in the Saif Ali Khan attack case.

"A suspect who has been detained in connection with the attack is not part of any gang. No gang has carried out this attack," Kadam told reporters in Pune. "There has been no intimation from Saif Ali Khan to police till date on whether he faced any threat," the minister said. "He has not sought any security cover, but if he does so, we will follow due procedure," he added.

Saif Ali Khan Attacked at Bandra Apartment Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday and rushed to hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in Khan's youngest child Jeh's room. As Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif Ali Khan, 54, received six stab injuries, including in his neck, during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, Lilavati Hospital doctors said that Saif Ali Khan was out of danger following an emergency surgery.

Saif Ali Khan was taken to the Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan after the attack outside his younger son Jeh's room around 2.30 am.

CCTV footage showed the alleged assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building where Saif Ali Khan lives.

As per latest information, the perpetrator is still on the run. Mumbai Police on Friday said that the accused involved in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him.

Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas.

